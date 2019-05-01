Jenelle Evans Reportedly ‘Terrified’ After Husband David Eason Kills Her Dog

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is allegedly terrified this week after her husband, David Eason, reportedly killed her dog.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Jenelle Evans allegedly called 911 this week claiming that her husband, David Eason, had brutally shot and killed the family dog, a french bulldog named Nugget.

“David shot the dog. The dog snapped at [their 2-year-old daughter] Ensley and that prompted David’s decision to shoot it,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Jenelle’s younger son, Kaiser, was home at the time, but that her oldest son, Jace, was on a cruise with his grandmother, Barbara Evans.

The source went on to add that Jenelle left the home she shares with David after the incident, and that she only returned to quickly pack a bag, because she “doesn’t feel safe with David,” and is “scared and terrified.”

After the situation, Evans reportedly updated her Facebook status, and revealed that she was feeling “devastated.”

Earlier this month, David took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the dog, Nugget, swinging in a baby swing at the park. Days later, he caused outrage online following an Instagram live video, where he is seen moving a big by its hind legs.

Jenelle was then criticized after she tweeted that her pit bull had been attacking and killing the chickens that she and Eason keep on their property.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans recently spent some time in the hospital after she decided to have surgery to get her tubes tied.

The Teen Mom 2 star already has three children, whom she shares with three different men. She recently decided that she didn’t want any more children and got her tubes tied in order to help deal with an issue she’s been having, which included pain in her side.

The Inquisitr reports that Jenelle and David have been at the center of split rumor for months. They’ve been creating drama by unfollowing and following each other on social media.

Last year, Jenelle called the police claiming that David had attacked her after he had been drinking. She stated that he pinned her to the ground and that she had heard her collarbone pop during the assault. She later claimed it was all a misunderstanding.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans by following her on Instagram or watching Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.