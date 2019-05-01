Dutch Bombshell Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Major Cleavage In Racy Strapless Top

With 5-million-plus Instagram followers under her belt, Cindy Kimberly is the definition of a social media sensation. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old Dutch beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a fiery red top that puts her internet famous figure on full display.

The post, which is a photograph of a Polaroid, shows the model in the strapless top that boasts a low-cut neckline with two pointy cups that help accentuate her cleavage and draw attention to her busty figure. She teamed her top with what appears to be a dark bottom, though the grainy quality of the Polaroid makes it hard to see. According to the tag she included with the post, her outfit is courtesy of Revolve.

Kimberly, whose social media moniker is Wolfie Cindy, is turning her face slightly to the side as she winks at the camera with one finger between her teeth, in a seductive way. She is wearing her raven hair in a side part and down as it cascades over her shoulder and onto her chest. In the second photograph, the Amsterdam native is facing the side as she looks over her shoulder at her camera.

The model is wearing a perfectly applied layer of eyeliner on her upper lid, giving her the perfect cat eye, while the bronzer on her cheeks helps accentuate the structure of her face.

The post she shared with her millions of followers garnered about 360,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the influencer and compliment her on her outfit.

“This photo just slapped me in the face & called me ugly but that’s okay,” one user wrote.

“Flaming hot,” another one chimed in.

According to the rumor mill, the model has recently been linked to Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, as Sports Wallah pointed out. But according to the report, the model has denied being in a relationship with the racing driver.

“For now we are friends, I do not rule out anyone in general. All friendships are open to love, my heart is 70 percent occupied. It is due to my cats and my mother.”

While Kimberly set the record in regard to her involvement with Hamilton, there was no word from him as he is focusing mainly on the Formula 1 races, determined on clinching his sixth title.