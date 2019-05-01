Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Famous Backside In Lace Underwear

With her background in modeling, Emily Ratajkowski knows there is nobody better than herself to promote the items from her swim and bodywear brand, Inamorata, on its Instagram page. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old model, actress, and businesswoman took to the popular social media platform to share a few photos of herself rocking different pieces from Inamorata, including lingerie and bodywear.

In one such photo, Ratajkowski is rocking light gray lace underwear as she stands with her back to the camera in a pose that puts her booty on full display. The lace piece sits high on her frame, helping accentuate her curvy backside and highlight her wide hips and small waist. She teamed her skimpy bottom with a matching bra, though its front part is not visible in this particular photo.

The Gone Girl actress is standing in a convenience store while she holds a lighter in her right hand as an assortment of candy, beef jerky, cigarettes, and other items are displayed in front of her. She is wearing her brunette hair down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her back.

Earlier in the week, Ratajkowski updated her fans that new items from Inamorata will be dropping soon while urging them to use the time until then to shop some of the collection’s best sellers.

“Not to make too big of a thing out of it, but a bunch of new stuff is coming this month. In the meantime, shop some of best sellers. Online now,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The photo, which Ratajkowski shared with Inamorata’s 408,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,000 likes and close to 60 comments within about five hours at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and to ask questions about the lace set.

“Very hot and sexy,” one user wrote.

“When will you restock this color in S? Need it,” another one asked.

Just a few hours before posting the photo, Ratajkowski shared another snapshot of herself wearing a light pink thong and a spaghetti crop top as she once again poses in a convenience store. This time she is leaning against a fridge. In yet another post, she is rocking a deep red two-piece set as she eats some chips out of a bag.

Ratajkowski recently told Us Weekly that her inspiration this year is Princess Diana.

“I’m trying to go ’80s and have been thinking about Princess Diana’s street and ready-to-wear moments like a blazer and a bike short and a big sneaker,” she told the publication.