‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Here’s Who Has Green Eyes

Arya has killed those with brown and blue eyes, but who has green eyes?

In Episode 3 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8, viewers were reminded by Melisandre (Carice van Houten) that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) will kill people who have brown, green, and blue eyes. So, now that she has killed people with brown and blue eyes, who has green eyes?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “The Long Night”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 3 of the final season of Game of Thrones, Melisandre reminded Arya that she would kill people with different-colored eyes.

“You said we’d meet again,” Arya said to Melisandre.

“You said I’d shut many eyes forever. You were right about that, too.”

Melisandre replies with, “Brown eyes, green eyes — and blue eyes.”

While at the time she was referring to the blue eyes of the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his dead army of White Walkers and wights, as fans know, everything said in Game of Thrones carries weight.

Already, Arya has killed people with brown eyes as well as blue, which means there must be someone left with green eyes for her to kill, according to fans.

And, as Esquire points out, there is one character left who is in direct opposition to Arya and the North: Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

HBO

Already, fans are hoping that this is an indicator that Arya will take out Cersei as Game of Thrones draws to a close. However, many fans are pointing out that there is a prophecy that sees a younger brother of Cersei killing her.

This prophecy is actually spoken of in the book series that Game of Thrones is based on, but only the first part of the prophecy (which sees Cersei outliving her children) has been revealed so far in the TV series. This means that it is possible that anyone is open to killing Cersei.

Some fans point to another theory that could both see Arya kill Cersei as well as be a nod to the book prophecy regarding Cersei’s death.

This theory sees Arya Stark using the face of one of Cersei’s brothers in order to kill her. And, this would actually make a lot of sense — particularly if the face belonged to Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who is also Cersei’s lover.

Previously, Cersei has offered Bronn (Jerome Flynn) gold to kill her brothers. This means that it might be that Cersei would welcome Jaime back home.

However, in order for Arya to use Jaime’s face to get close enough to kill Cersei, it would also mean that Jaime would have to die, something that many fans are not pleased about.

Of course, as per usual, fans will just have to tune into upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones to find out if Cersei is the green-eyed person from Melisandre’s prophecy.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET.