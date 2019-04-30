‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Fans Are Concerned About The Fate Of Ghost

The latest trailer for 'Game of Thrones' reveals Ghost's fate.

For some time now, Game of Thrones fans have been desperate to see Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) direwolf, Ghost. However, as he raced into the battle of Winterfell, fans are now terrified that the great beast has fallen prey to the dead army.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “The Long Night”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

It’s that old adage that has come back to remind fans of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones that they must be careful of what they wish for in a series that is known to kill off beloved characters.

It was a logical conclusion, to wonder where Ghost was after he hadn’t been seen since Jon was raised from the dead in Episode 2 of Season 6. Then — relief — when he turned up in Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

However, when Ghost bounded into battle in Episode 3, fans trembled as they wondered if he would meet a grizzly end thanks to the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his dead army. This fear was further intensified as the episode was so dark in moments that it was hard for fans to see exactly what was going on.

Have no fear, though. As Inverse points out, the trailer for the upcoming Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 actually reveals the fate of Ghost. While it is hard to see and occurs in a moment that is easily missed, Ghost is seen at around the 18-second mark in the trailer.

The scene shows people gathering outside of Winterfell as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) walks out. She has a lit torch in her hand and appears to be leaving with a group of key characters. Standing in the crowd is Ghost.

Spotting Ghost in the episode 4 trailer means we can all sleep happy. #GameofThrones #BattleofWinterfell pic.twitter.com/Yz67MBT6In — Sky Atlantic (@skyatlantic) April 29, 2019

Which means that Game of Thrones fans can breathe a deep sigh of relief — well, at least until next episode, anyway.

With the small amount of footage that has been released regarding the next episode of Game of Thrones, it is unclear whether Jon will choose to take his direwolf into battle against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her Golden Company at King’s Landing. If he is traveling there via dragon, it seems unlikely that he will take Ghost along. However, considering everyone else will have to travel on foot and that Daenerys now needs every person — and creature — in her army, there is also the potential that Ghost will still tag along. As per usual though, fans will just have to tune into the next episode of Game of Thrones to find out for sure.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET.