Watch Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Game Two, Start Time, NBA Playoffs West Semifinal

After a sloppy, foul-filled Game One in which the Golden State Warriors took the win, the Houston Rockets try to break even on Tuesday.

After a sloppy Game One that saw the Golden State Warrior commit 20 turnovers, per the NBA site, while the Houston Rockets missed 33 of 47 three-point shots — and refs called 45 fouls between the two teams — the situation may grow even worse in Game Two, amid reports that the Rockets have filed a complaint with the NBA over what the team believes is favorable officiating received by the defending champions. In a game decided by just four points in Golden State’s favor, the Rockets were particularly upset about a non-call with less than 10 second on the clock that could have allowed Houston to pull within one. But the two sides will need to settle their differences in Game Two, which will live stream on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors second game of their semifinal NBA Western Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, April 30.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Rockets-Warriors Game Two tipoff time will be 3:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, May 1.

With 9.1 seconds on the clock, Harden put up a three-pointer, and replays appeared to show Golden State defender Draymond Green stepping into Harden’s landing spot, according to Radio 610 Sports. If Harden had been awarded the requisite three foul shots, the outcome of the game may have been different.

Houston Coach Mike D’Antoni also claimed after the game, according to Insider, that officials had confessed to him that they missed four calls in the first half alone on three-point Houston shots — meaning that, if true, the Rockets were deprived of a potential 12 points on free throws.

Kevin Durant led the the Golden State Warriors with 35 points in game One. Harry How / Getty Images

To watch the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors NBA first-round potential clinching playoff matchup live stream online from Oakland, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Rockets vs. Warriors showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Houston-Golden State clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Rockets vs. Warriors game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors series Game Two live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has rights to the NBA playoffs. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the NBA website.