Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns Fans With Racy Topless Photo

While she’s known for posing in either her panties or in a bikini, Alessandra Ambrosio likes to take it to the next level from time to time. In her latest racy Instagram snapshot the Victoria’s Secret stunner is leaving very little to the imagination, and luckily — her fans definitely approve of it.

In the image, the model sits in a chair, posing against a taupe-colored background. She wears her long, dark locks down and wet — donning just a little bit of makeup as well as a big pair of aviator glasses on her face. The 38-year-old sends fans’ jaws dropping to the floor as she goes completely nude on top — only covering her breasts from being exposed with her arms.

To complete her sultry look, the mother of two rocks a skimpy pair of light pink shorts as she puts on a leggy display for the camera. Though the image was just posted a few hours ago, the sexy look has earned the supermodel a lot of attention from her nearly 10 million followers. So far, the image has earned the bombshell 45,000 likes as well as nearly 300 comments and rave reviews are continuing to pour in from loyal fans.

While most followers took to the post to gush over Alessandra’s beauty, countless others couldn’t help but comment on the topless aspect of the photo. Many other fans commented on the post with flame emojis.

“Love this picture,” one follower wrote on the post.

“You are so pretty omg.”

“You enlightened my day with your feed,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Ambrosio stunned in a barely-there white bikini. For the photo op, the stunner poses in front of the crystal blue ocean waters while putting her hands in her hair and looking up at the sun. The fashion model appears to be wearing minimal makeup as well as a pair of round shades on her face.

But it’s Ambrosio’s insane figure that is the star of the show with the model posing in a tiny white bikini. The bottoms of the suit show off Alessandra’s stunning legs in with floss-thin sides just barely covering her body. The top of the suit is equally as sexy, with the mother of two nearly spilling out of the low-cut suit that ties in the middle. Of course, her toned abs, legs, and arms are also very much on display in the image.

Fans can catch all of Ambrosio’s photos, including the many bikini-clad ones, on her Instagram feed.