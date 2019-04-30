Polish Model Sandra Kubicka Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Tiny Bikini

The bikini life suits Sandra Kubicka as she often shows on her Instagram page. Earlier in the week, the Polish model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself flaunting her flawless beach-ready body in a barely-there bikini.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old former Maxim cover girl is posing on a beach in Los Angeles, as indicated by the geotag she included with her post, while she rocks a two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire bra with two thick straps that go over the model’s neck, which accentuates her busty figure and puts her cleavage on full display. The former Playboy model teamed her top with a matching bottom that boasts two side straps with a cutout in the middle, a piece that sits low on her figure, helping highlight her wide hips and itty bitty waist. According to the tag she included with the photo, the white flower print bikini she is sporting is from Esotiq.

Kubicka is posing with one leg propped to the side as she faces the camera, which further accentuates the natural curves of her body. The model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down, as it cascades over her shoulder and onto her chest. Kubicka is wearing some eyeliner and mascara, while her lips are a neutral color, allowing the focus of the makeup to remain on her eyes.

The post, which Kubicka shared with her 509,000 Instagram followers, garnered about 14,000 likes and more than 100 comments within about a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Polish beauty took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her in a host of languages, including English and her native Polish.

“Your body is very beautiful. Stunning beauty. Perfect fittings!” one user wrote.

“Looking wonderful and sexy girl,” another one chimed in.

As Playboy previously noted, Kubicka began modeling at age 12 when she moved to Miami from her native Poland. She initially appeared in catalogs, commercials, and music videos for artists like Austin Mahone, Romeo Santos, and Johnny Reid, until her career received a big boost when she became the September 2017 Playboy Poland cover girl, the report continued.

Kubicka also earned more public interest when she became engaged to the French DJ Cedric Gervais. The two have since broken up, and the model appears to have moved onto a new beau, as some of her Instagram posts indicate.