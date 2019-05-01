Erin Heatherton Shares Yoga Pose Snap On Instagram Despite Bankruptcy Filing And $560k Debt

Erin Heatherton advertised a life of luxury, modeling for brands such as Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, and Dolce & Gabbana. However, her own spending has caught up with her at last, according to The Daily Mail. The former Victoria’s Secret model filed for bankruptcy, claiming that she was more than $560,000 in debt.

Heatherton famously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio from December 2011 until October 2012. She was just 22-years-old at the time. According to People, the split was “amicable” and that the pair parted because the “timing was just off.”

“They are still friends,” the source added.

DiCaprio is currently dating 21-year-old Camila Morrone. Heatherton is reportedly single, with her last known relationship ending in 2016.

The bulk of Heatherton’s debt allegedly came from credit card debt, and the Illinois native owes a reported $416,000 to City National Bank, where she has three credit cards.

Nearly $100,000 is owed to former personal stylist Clare Bryne. The pair ended their business dealings extremely acrimoniously in 2017, when Bryne sued the Sports Illustrated model for $10 million, claiming that Heatherton had abandoned their joint sports clothing venture RetroActive.

Finally, the model owes $41,000 in back taxes to the city of New York.

Despite the 5-foot-11-inch blonde’s successful modeling career, including a prestigious contract with Victoria’s Secret, the model claimed that she had less than $6,500 in total assets and made less than $3,000 in income this year.

However, Heatherton’s finances were not always so dire. She made $226,000 in 2017, and once owned a chic West Village apartment valued at $2.68 million. She recently sold the apartment after her neighbors served her with a lawsuit over “unreasonable” noise levels.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

However, despite the model’s financial woes, she still managed to share a photo of her active lifestyle to Instagram.

In mid-April, the model, who boasts 867,000 followers on Instagram, posted a shot of her engaging in a challenging hanging yoga pose at AIR – Aerial Fitness in Los Angeles. Showing off her sense of humor, she captioned the photo “hanging out.”

In the shot, the model wears black yoga pants and a cropped black tank top. Her hair looks to be in a simple ponytail, and she is barefoot to complete her fitness regimen.

The picture earned over 6,000 likes and over 130 comments. However, since news of her financial troubles broke, some comments were negative quips about her bankruptcy filing.

“Need to be getting a job to pay off some of that debt,” wrote one user.

The comment received 17 likes.

“She needs to learn how to manage her money and cope [with] reality,” added another.

Heatherton was discovered at age 17 in South Beach, Florida.