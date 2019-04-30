Chanel West Coast Flaunts Taut Tummy While Dancing In A Cropped Sweater

It’s been three days since Chanel West Coast has posted a photo for fans on her Instagram account but luckily, the model wowed fans with a few videos posted to her Instagram stories earlier today.

Last night the reality star started her story by sharing a few clips of fans listening to her new track “Sharon Stoned” though she did unfortunately not make a cameo in any of the videos. But earlier today, West Coast delighted her fans by making a few appearances on her Instagram story. The short series of clips starts with Chanel sitting in the makeup chair and getting glammed up.

In the video, she tells followers that she is basically obsessed with singer St. John and this is all that she will be listening to for a while. The next post in the series shows the Ridiculousness star stunning fans with a selfie. In the photo, the 30-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and curly and shows off some skin in a tie-dye blue cropped sweater. Shortly after, the brunette bombshell shows off a few dance moves for her fans, giving them a glimpse at her toned tummy.

West Coast then hits the Ridiculousness stage and does a wardrobe change, this time rocking an oversized McDonald’s sweatshirt and ripped jeans. Also making an appearance in the post is Blink 182 drummer Mark Hoppus who also appears in the episode of the show.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, the bombshell has been sharing plenty of photos with her loyal followers to promote the music video for “Sharon Stoned.” In the snapshot, West Coast stands in front of a red brick wall and a stop sign, wearing her long platinum blonde dyed locks down and straight. The internet sensation also dons a fresh face of makeup complete with bright pink lipstick, blush, and some fierce eyeliner.

As usual, the 31-year-old’s body is fully on display for the cameras, but instead of going with her normal choice of swimwear — a bikini — West Coast sports a black sequined one piece that is equally as sexy. The photo has earned Chanel a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

In the past, the model sat down with TooFab where she chatted about how hard it has been to be a female rapper in such a male-dominated industry.

“It’s hard being a woman in the hip-hop game, but I’m lucky to have good people around me who have had my back,” she dished in the interview. “It’s actually less about race and more about being a woman.”

But judging by her army of Instagram followers, it’s safe to say that Chanel is doing just fine.