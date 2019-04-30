Jim Parsons & Johnny Galecki Say Goodbye To Apartments 4A & 4B on ‘TBBT’ Set

The actors took to Instagram to say their goodbyes to the show's iconic apartments.

Although the taping of the final The Big Bang Theory episode is not until tonight, the cast has already begun to say their goodbyes. In an Instagram post, Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) posted a message about his experience with the show as well as a picture of the door to his old apartment on the show, 4A, which now belongs to Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki). Galecki made a post of his own with a photo of apartment 4B, which is where Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik) live.

Entertainment Weekly interviewed Parsons for their January cover story on the show, and he touched on his desire to move away from the world of sitcoms, which was what pushed Warner Bros. TV and CBS to decide to finish the show.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

Parsons added that he feels it’s the right time in his life to move on, although he admits he doesn’t know what the future has in store for him. The 46-year-old actor added that his age was also a factor in his decision, joking that he’s not sure how much longer he can wear his signature T-shirts “without looking really long in the tooth.” Regardless, Parsons said he’s excited about moving on to the next chapter of his life — whatever that may be.

As Metro reports, Galecki previously said that he hopes there are a lot of emotional scenes during the last episode because he knows the crew isn’t going to be able to hold in their sadness.

“They’ve got to justify it in the writing somehow, because that’s inevitable.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram account last week to post photos of her coming to terms with the end of The Big Bang Theory. The first photo revealed that she’d received the script for the final episode, while the second showed her crying at the final table read for the episode. In the third photo, the actress showed fans all of the tissues that she went through at the table read.

The Big Bang Theory series finale is set to air on CBS Thursday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.