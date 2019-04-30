American Model Meredith Mickelson Dons A Suggestive Bodysuit In New Instagram Pic

It’s no secret that the market for models on Instagram has become oversaturated. There are thousands of newbies and bikini models on the photo-sharing website that have attracted millions of followers. Nonetheless, it’s still very difficult to make a transition from Instagram to fashion runways and magazine covers.

But when it comes to American model Meredith Mickelson, she is definitely above the rest as she started with social media and went on to be featured on the cover of Vogue magazine twice. And not only that, but she also has campaigns for big brands such as Calvin Klein and Maybelline under her belt.

The blonde bombshell recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.7 million followers with a racy new picture — one which instantly titillated them.

In the snap, the 19-year-old hottie could be seen donning an animal-print, see-through bodysuit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. And as she struck a side pose for the camera, she put her pert derriere and long legs on full display.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model opted for some bronze blusher to accentuate her cheeks and painted her lips with a light pink lipstick to keep it simple and sexy. She finished off her makeup with some soft brown eyeshadow and black mascara and let her blonde tresses flow freely.

As of the writing of this piece, and within three hours of having been posted, the picture in question amassed more than 27,000 likes and 466 comments with fans drooling over the model’s sexiness and sense of style.

Per the caption, Meredith wrote that she is trying to find someone to go watch Avengers: Endgame with her. Responding to the caption, most of her male admirers offered to accompany her to the cinema, while others — who lived in different states and countries — focused on the model’s looks and display of skin and posted complimentary comments. Others, per usual, used countless hearts, fire, and kiss emojis to appreciate Meredith.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that no matter how many times he looks at Meredith, he can’t get enough. Another one said that she is the hottest fashion model on Instagram, while another fan opined that Meredith has the most beautiful booty that he has every seen.

In an exclusive interview with Good American, Meredith talked about her ultimate career highlight and said the following.