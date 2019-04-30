Brazilian Bombshell Claudia Alende Shakes Her Hips In Tiny Bikini For New Racy Video

Claudia Alende knows how to keep her legion of Instagram fans mesmerized. On Tuesday, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling video in which she rocks a tiny black tiny and shakes her hips during a photo shoot.

In the clip in question, the 25-year-old model, singer, and businesswoman — who is often referred to as Megan Fox’s doppelgänger — is donning a two-piece string bikini consisting of a triangle top with thin straps that go around the model’s neck, while featuring two details around the cup that create a cutout on her chest, helping accentuate and draw attention to her famous busty physique. She teamed her top with an equally tiny string bottom that ties on the sides and sits low on her frame, further showcasing her hourglass figure by highlighting the contrast between her wide hips and itty bitty waist.

The video begins by showing Alende in front of a red backdrop as she strikes a few different sultry poses for the camera. It then cuts to a different take of her still in front of the same set while she shakes her hips and shoulders to the song playing in the background. Alende is wearing her dark tresses in a middle part and down in large, loose waves that cascade all the way down to her lower back.

As indicated by the caption, the model was working on a photo shoot to promote her business venture, Burger Babes, a hamburger delivery service.

The post, which Alende shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 40,000 times within about 20 minutes of having been posted, garnering more than 14,000 likes and over 150 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Alende in a host of languages, including English, Spanish, and her native Portuguese.

“You are perfect! OMG,” one user wrote in English, paired with a heart eyes emoji.

“Lovely video,” another one chimed in.

Alende skyrocketed into fame in 2015 when she participated in Brazil’s Miss Bum Bum contest, which is aimed at finding the best bum in the country, as an article by The Mirror previously pointed out. When Alende was featured on the show, she not only became famous for her now famous booty but also because of her striking resemblance to Hollywood star, Megan Fox, the report further added.