‘Barbie Doll’ Abby Dowse Is Fresh Out The Shower, And Her See-Through Lingerie Is Getting Noticed

Instagram appears to have its eye on Abby Dowse.

On April 30, the Australian model updated her Instagram. A bathroom selfie is sending fans one fresh-faced beauty, sheer lingerie, and a strong suggestion that Abby is straight out the shower. Posing in front of the bathroom mirror, Abby appears to be wearing a touch of makeup, but she’s gone low-frills on the hair as it’s soaking wet.

The outfit comes fitting for a girl who has previously been referred to by fans as a “Barbie doll,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Dowse’s pastel-pink lingerie is channeling a touch of lavender, although it’s not holding back on the cleavage. Lacy, patterned, and flaunting this model’s curves to the max, Abby’s tiny bra and panties set isn’t exactly modest.

“Love this lavendar [sic] on you,” one fan wrote — clearly, the color is getting noticed.

Another fan seemed to have spotted Abby’s likely post-shower situation, and their comment reflected it.

“Simple and sexy [sic] Always love the wet hair look”

The “wet hair” look has formed somewhat of a trend of late. Christina Aguilera sported it for her Carpool Karaoke appearance in 2018. The Kardashians frequently don “out the shower” hair in the street. Abby seems to be keeping things conventional, though. Wet-combed hair belongs in the bathroom, and, as her photo suggests, see-through underwear appears to be the best thing to pair it with.

Abby has 1.3 million followers. Her Instagram bio channels traditional Australian concepts – sunshine makes her “happy.” Void of promo or ambassador announcements, this girl’s intro comes as a simple deal. Her suspender lingerie and thigh-high stockings are a different story, though. Combined with Abby’s blonde hair, blue eyes, and healthy tan, they’re likely the reason this sensation sees herself compared to a doll.

While Dowse appears to have no official connections to brands, she does form part of Instagram’s Fashion Nova clique. Captions frequently give a nod to the affordable clothing brand. Yesterday’s one acknowledges that she was wearing their Lounge Underwear line. It does, however, lack Instagram’s required “#ad.” Whether Abby is voluntarily promoting the clothing or receiving it for free is unknown. Either way, fans are unlikely to mind.

Abby’s caption points towards her being on vacation. With no geotag though, her location is not known. No mention of the destination is made. Given this girl’s love of sunshine, however, one can only assume that she’s somewhere warm.

The public may be noticing Abby, but so are her peers. Abby’s Instagram is followed by fellow models Madi Edwards, Jazmyne Wardell, Tarsha Whitmore, and Sveta Bilyalova. Abby herself follows a plethora of models, alongside furniture and fashion brands.