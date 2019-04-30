Rihanna Oozes Sex Appeal In Strapless Bra In New Instagram Photo

Rihanna can both create and rock lingerie like few, which her Instagram fans are well aware of by now. On Tuesday, the singer and entrepreneur took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself being the perfect model for the new items from Savage x Fenty’s latest collection that will drop tomorrow, May 1.

In the photo, RiRi is posing in front of a psychedelic blue backdrop while rocking a deep brown strapless bra that hugs her busty figure tightly, putting her cleavage on full display. She is wearing a pair of matching brown sunglasses on the tip of her nose, as she peeks over at the camera with her powerful dark green eyes.

The camera catches Rihanna from the waist up, capturing a bit of the wing tattoo she has below her chest. Rihanna is wearing her raven wet hair in a dramatic side part and down in waves that cascade toward her shoulders. It’s possible to see that she is wearing a generous layer of eyeliner on her upper lid, as well as some eyeshadow that gives her a smokey eye. A shade of shimmering cherry on her lips adds a touch of color to her face, while bronzer helps define and highlight the structure of her face.

Rihanna is being illuminated by a pink light that reflects against her skin, creating a dreamy, whimsical scene against the electric blue of the background.

The post, which Rihanna shared with her whopping 70-plus million Instagram followers, racked up more than 1 million likes within about an hour of having been posted, promising to gather a lot more in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Barbadian star took to the comments section praise her beauty, as well as to ask for new music, which they often do on her social media.

“DROP THE ALBUM OR SINGLE OR WHATEVER SIS!! JUST DROP SOMETHING WE’RE DYING,” one user pleaded.

“Suddenly I wear bras,” another one chimed in, adding a fire and a heart eyes emoji.

With spring getting temperatures nice and warmer, Rihanna has been dropping new lingerie styles, as Bustle recently noted. New items from the brand’s April 1 drop included high-leg leopard print bikini bottoms, floral print bras, cheeky boy shorts, mesh briefs, and even a garter belt, as the report pointed out. The new spring pieces range from $14 to $49, Bustle further added.