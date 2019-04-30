Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’ May Sweeps Preview: Abby Finds Love After Heartbreak

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for May sweeps reveal that Abby is able to find love again after her heartbreak at Arturo’s hands.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) planned to marry Arturo (Jason Canela), and she even made a big splashy deal of their engagement, so their breakup after Arturo slept with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) certainly stung. No wedding for Abby is an embarrassment that she has to handle, and she seems to be moving past her hurt by throwing everything she has into her new restaurant, Society.

Abby opened Society with Devon (Bryton James), and she even quit her job at Dark Horse to focus entirely on the new venture. Now, according to Y&R head writer Josh Griffin, it looks like Devon’s family could provide her something in the romance department too. Griffin recently told Soap Opera Digest about the storylines he has planned for the upcoming May sweeps. He said, Abby wants to prove that Society will “succeed on its own without any help from her two powerful families, [but she] will have a tough time resisting the charms of one of Genoa City’s most eligible bachelors, Nate Hastings!”

It seems like Nate (Sean Dominic) and Abby may hit it off. However, she’s already been married to a doctor once, and Abby’s experience with Stitch (Sean Carrigan) may give her pause.

Abby knows what it’s like to be the wife of a doctor who’s always on call and consistently has to choose between spending time with her or helping save lives. Indeed, it feels selfish to want a doctor to choose family time over potentially life-saving treatments. However, without tending, relationships wither and die, which Abby has seen first hand.

However, her new dedication to Society may end up playing in Nate’s favor as he vies for her attention. Perhaps the restaurant/club will end up keeping Abby busy while he puts in long hours at the hospital. There’s also the possibility that Nate will be able to prioritize better his time than Stitch, which would certainly work to keep Abby happier in their potential relationship.

It hasn’t been too long since Abby and Arturo broke up, so right now she’s on the rebound, which Nate should be careful of if he’s looking for something more long term with the Newman heiress. However, there’s no denying the sparks that fly when they’re together, and Abby is newly single and perhaps ready to mingle.