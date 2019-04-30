‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Pulls Off Sexy Schoolgirl Look In Plaid Miniskirt And Knee-Highs

Did Yanet Garcia just take a page out of Britney Spears’ book? The brunette bombshell, who has been named the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans and the press, is known for showing off her flawless figure to fans on her social media page. While Yanet often stuns her fans in various workout videos or barely-there bikinis, she also has some fun playing dress up just as she did today.

In her latest Instagram photo, the 28-year-old looks eerily similar to Britney Spears in her “Hit Me Baby One More Time” music video. Garcia wears a red plaid dress in the snapshot along with a matching red vest. The stunner’s long and lean stems are fully on display in the photo while she rocks a pair of white knee-high socks and black heels.

Underneath the plaid vest, Yanet sports a long-sleeved white blouse. The model is all smiles for the camera in the gorgeous photo and she wears her long locks in pigtails with white scrunchies. In the photo, Garcia pushes an ice cream cart and she appears to be on the set of her television show. The sultry photo has earned Garcia a ton of attention already with over 50,000 likes in addition to 400 comments in less than an hour of the post going live.

“I’ve never loved plaid so much,” one follower wrote.

“Looking gorgeous young lady.”

“Ugh..marry me!!!” another fan chimed in.

Prior to this photo, Garcia gave fans another little glimpse of her schoolgirl-inspired outfit in an earlier post. In the snapshot, Garcia is all smiles as she gives fans another look at her stunning body in the miniskirt. Just like the first image, this one has earned Yanet plenty of attention with nearly 100,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments — with many of them being emojis.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram alone and delighted fans with a steamy photo. In the snapshot, Garcia stands in a pool and holds up two giant gold number balloons that read 1-0 in honor of her massive Instagram following. The model wears her long locks down as well as a pair of sunglasses on her face, but it’s her insane body in a skimpy thonged swimsuit that really steals the show. Garcia also let her fans know how thankful she was to have so many followers on the social media platform.

“5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey,” she wrote before telling the story of her career.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Garcia hits 11 million Instagram followers.