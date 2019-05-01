Ex-‘Vogue’ Editor Says Helena Christensen, At 50, Is Too Old For A Bustier

The former editor of British Vogue recently made comments that now have people taking sides about the idea of being too old for certain types of clothing, even if you’re a supermodel. Alexandra Shulman shared her thoughts about an outfit Helena Christensen, 50, wore recently to Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday party.

PageSix quoted Shulman as saying that Christensen was “too old” to wear a black lace bustier paired with high-waisted jeans, and added that the veteran supermodel looked “tacky.” She also compared the look to that of “the madam in a one-horse town.”

“We might like to think that 70 is the new 40 and 50 the new 30 but our clothes know the true story,” said the 61-year-old Shulman, who suggested that women like to tell themselves lies.

It’s unclear if the women have history, but Shulman continued writing her review of Christensen’s outfit.

“Something you wore at 30 will never look the same on you 20 years later. Clothes don’t lie. When women’s bodies no longer serve any childbearing purpose, we find flaunting them disturbing and slightly tragic. I don’t claim that this is fair. But it’s true.”

But Shulman’s comments didn’t go unanswered by Christensen — a beauty at any age — who shared a photo of herself in the same outfit on her Instagram page.

How Helena Christensen’s bustier gave her all the support she needed https://t.co/KQxl1cWttx pic.twitter.com/MBxNG52VuE — Find Friends (@findfriendsuk) April 30, 2019

Christensen didn’t mention Shulman by name, but it seems clear that the response was meant for the former editor.

“Let’s continue to elevate and support each other, all you beautiful, smart, fun, sexy, hard working, talented, nurturing women out there, #ooopssheworeabustieragain.”

Obviously, a number of Christensen’s friends agree that she looks great, and Shulman was being petty. Edward Enninful, who replaced Shulman as British Vogue‘s editor-in-chief in 2017, called his predecessor out, saying that she [Shulman] should be ashamed of herself and adding that Christensen is beautiful “inside and out.”

Several other of the original troop of supermodels weighed in, lending their support. Naomi Campbell shared that she believes that Shulman should find something else to write about.

“Such a cheap shot, she has no right or claims to be writing such a ridiculous article,” said Campbell. “I’ve known you 30 years and whatever you wear, you wear it WELL with class and dignity!! Hold your head high and keep your drive.”

Glamour mentioned that Hadid’s birthday party had a denim theme, which is why Christensen chose to wear jeans in the first place. Shulman did say that the original supermodel normally gets it right and is “typically stylish,” but the rest of her column inches were used to say that all women need to check themselves when it comes to dressing too young.