Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream: Game Two, NBA East Semifinals, Start Time, Preview

The Boston Celtics can take a commanding 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, after blowing out the Bucks in Game One.

The Boston Celtics finished fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference during the regular season, in what was widely considered a disappointing campaign after they were the consensus pick to win the East before the season started. But the Celtics appear to have “flipped the switch” in the playoffs, sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round, followed by a stunning, 22-point blowout win over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Bucks’ own building to open the semifinal round on Sunday, as WEEI reported. But continuing the momentum depends on whether the Celtics defense can once again frustrate likely NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second game in a row, in the contest that will live stream on Tuesday.

The Game Two matchup gets underway at 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, April 30.

That start time is 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Celtics-Bucks semifinals series opener will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time.

In Game One, Celtics Coach Brad Stevens drew up a plan to shut down “The Greek Freak,” and his players led by big man Al Horford executed it to near-perfection, holding Antetokounmpo — who averaged 26.25 points in the Bucks first-round, four-game sweep of the Detroit Pistons, and 27.7 in the regular season, per Basketball Reference — to only 22 points and just seven for 21 shooting from the floor.

But the Bucks plan to play a more aggressive overall style in Game Two, according to Fansided, as Center Brook Lopez is likely to employ a higher level of physicality to keep the Celtics scorers away from the rim. How Stevens and Boston adjust to what is likely to be the Bucks’ stepped-up approach to the game will likely determine if they return to Boston with a commanding 2-0 lead, or with the series even at one apiece.

A rejuvenated Gordon Hayward (c) has been a major factor off the bench for the Celtics in the playoffs. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

