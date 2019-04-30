Britney Spears Spotted Driving While Using Cellphone, Days After She Checked Out Of Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears was seen driving her white Mercedes Benz on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Tuesday with a cellphone in hand, mere days after she checked herself out of a mental health facility. The Blast reports that the “Baby One More Time” singer appeared to be using the phone as she drove, and in California, that’s a big no-no. State law prohibits drivers from using them for any reason.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, just under a week ago, Britney left the mental health facility where she’d been staying for a month. A source told Page Six that the singer was looking forward to lowering her stress level now that she’s back home and spending time with her children. The insider added that Britney is not focused on getting back on stage in the near future.

It’s been reported that Britney’s stint at the facility was triggered by her father’s recent health crisis. He was hospitalized in November of last year because of a colon rupture. But TMZ has also claimed that Britney’s recent mental health challenges may have been caused by her medication. Their sources reportedly say that her doctors had been trying to adjust her combination of mental health drugs because her old one was becoming ineffective. But these experiments had side effects on her mental wellbeing which allegedly prompted the singer to seek longterm treatment.

Britney has been living under a conservatorship for over a decade now which means that she can’t legally make certain decisions on her own. As The Blast notes, it also means that she has rules to follow when it comes to driving, namely that she can’t drive a car without a chaperone present. The photos published by The Blast show a man in the passenger seat while she drove.

Britney’s unique legal situation recently became a source of concern among the singer’s fans when a wave of social media posts popped up claiming that her conservator, i.e. her father Jamie Spears, was using his position to exploit her. As Jezebel notes, it looks like the theory originates from an episode of the Britney’s Gram podcast, hosted by Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, two comedians from Los Angeles. The episode, titled “Free Britney,” examines the conservatorship and tabloid stories about its alleged shady details.

But while the hosts of the show speculate that Britney may have been forced into the mental health facility without her consent, TMZ reports that her conservatorship expressly forbids that. Britney also stated the rumors are untrue via a post on her Instagram page.