Kandi Burruss Confirms Rumors That She Will Leave ‘RHOA’ If Phaedra Parks Returns

Kandi Burruss confirms that she will exit Real Housewives of Atlanta if her former friend Phaedra Parks joins the cast again.

Hollywood Life reports that Burruss, who has been on the show for nine seasons, addressed the rumors of her possible exit when she appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Tuesday. During the interview, host Charlamagne Tha God blatantly asked the Xscape singer if the rumors about her leaving the cast were true. Burruss reportedly decided to use the opportunity to confirm that the statement she made was, in fact, true.

“Well, technically, yeah,” she said about the rumors. “At the end of the day, they said I called Bravo and said that. No, I did not call Bravo and tell them that. Did I say that to anybody? Yes, I did.”

Fans of RHOA remember that Parks, who appeared on the show for four seasons, reportedly told current cast member Porsha Williams that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker allegedly drugged her with the intent to sexually assault her. Parks’ alleged lies were exposed on the show’s Season 9 finale and were one of the show’s most explosive moments, per People.

Burruss said that Parks’ return to the series will be upsetting to her due to the real drama that escalated following the attorney’s claims against her. She also said that because RHOA is a job, she wouldn’t feel comfortable working alongside Parks.

“Basically, I kind of feel like – in real life, if somebody, says to you or says about you, that you tried to drug somebody and sexually assault them, and it comes back that person was lying … would you want to work with that person?”

The Inquisitr previously shared that Parks is in talks of returning to the show for Season 12. NeNe Leakes, who is the longest-running housewife, has reportedly been lobbying behind Parks after she was fired after her accusations were discovered. A source reportedly stated that if Parks were to return, she would be Leakes’ only friend on the show. Leakes is reportedly on the outs with her current castmates following the Season 11 three-part reunion.

“Kandi will be so upset,” a source stated. “She wanted Phaedra fired after she made up with that lie that she wanted to drug Porsha and rape her.”

The source also mentions that the Kandi Koated CEO has already signed her contract for Season 12 and would have to be on the same show as Parks for at least one season. Production for Season 12 of RHOA is set to begin in May or June.