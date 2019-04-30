Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’ May Sweeps Preview: Mariah Interferes With Tessa’s Music

New details about The Young and the Restless spoilers for May sweeps show that Tessa begins her music career anew, but there is some drama when Mariah ends up butting heads with Ana.

After several issues this past year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are back on track, and things are going well for them. Tessa even gets a chance to restart her music career thanks to Mariah vouching for her to Devon (Bryton James). However, Devon handed off Tessa’s management to his sister Ana (Loren Lott), which bummed out Tessa a bit.

The head writer and c0-executive producer recently discussed some of the hot storylines he’s written for viewers to tune in to watch each weekday in May with Soap Opera Digest. He said, “Tessa will re-embark on her music career. Mariah will play an active role in helping Tessa succeed.”

It’s nice to see Mariah has gotten over Tessa stealing her journal last year and using her words to create a hit song. Devon dropped Tessa like a hot potato after Mariah revealed the truth about Tessa’s words on live TV. Since then, Tessa has struggled in numerous small jobs around Genoa City including as Devon’s assistant, a barista at Crimson Lights, and now she’s a server at Society.

Of course, Mariah might be a bit too pushy about her girlfriend’s new job. Griffin revealed that Mariah “will find herself butting heads with Ana, who feels Mariah is too involved in Tessa’s career.”

That sounds like things are setting up for an awkward confrontation between Tessa and Mariah because, at some point, the songstress is going to have to find a way to tell her girlfriend to butt out without hurting her feelings too terribly. Tessa owes her second chance at a career in music to Mariah, so she won’t want to come off as too harsh. However, if Ana isn’t able to work on her creative vision, then Tessa is sure to have issues even selling albums and promoting any new singles she may record and release.

It’s normal for Mariah to feel excited about Tessa’s second chance. She’s been supportive lately with buying Tessa a guitar and then telling Devon that she trusts Tessa enough for him to take another chance on her. However, if Mariah doesn’t let go of some of her controlling tendencies, then she could cost Tessa everything, and that certainly would not bode well for the future of their relationship. Even Mariah’s close friendship with Devon may not be able to save things if she’s too pushy.