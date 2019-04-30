Kylie Jenner Just Confirmed Which Gender She Wants That Second Baby To Be

Kylie Jenner’s birthday Instagram post to Travis Scott may well break the internet. There’s something hidden in the comments, though (and it’s coming from Kylie herself).

“Happy happy birthday [sic] let’s f*ck around and have another baby” was less than two hours old before Elle was covering it. The last sentence captioning Kylie’s April 30 pictures might be dominating headlines, but even Elle didn’t spot the biggest reveal. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has personally replied to a comment, and she’s indicated which gender she wants that baby to be.

Heather Sanders (dubbed Kylie’s “other best friend” by Elle) replied to Kylie’s post with the following words. “Happy birthday Travis. I love you guys.. Perfect lil family now give stormi a brother [sic].” A response from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star herself reads as follows:

“@heathersanders sister!!!”

It looks like it’s official. Kylie Jenner wants a baby girl.

Sanders’ comment launched a full-blown debate. One fan suggested Kylie should be having “one of each.” Another appeared to interpret the chain of correspondence as a possible pregnancy announcement – “r u having a girl,” they asked. With suggestions ranging from “twins” to “brother,” Instagram appears to have a lot of thoughts today.

Kylie and Travis have been fueling baby rumors for months. Kylie’s “baby #2?” Instagram caption made major headlines earlier this year, as well as this couple’s continuous use of the terms “hubby” and “wifey” on social media. Today’s post comes complete with it. Travis replied to Kylie’s post with “I love u mama/Wifey.”

Despite being only 21-years-old and the world’s youngest billionaire, per Forbes, this Kardashian-Jenner remains remarkably family-focused. Her recent update in anticipation of Avengers: Endgame may have come with the world’s most convincing cosplay, but it featured her baby. Stormi Webster turned 1 in February. Since then, this famous tot has graced her mother’s Instagram with mini Hermès Birkin bags and twinned in adorable snaps with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True.

Baby girls seem to form a pattern in this family. The year 2018 threw the world three new Kardashian-Jenner babies. All were girls. Kim Kardashian welcomed Chicago via a surrogate. Khloe became a first-time mother to her daughter, True. Kylie appears to be embracing mothering a girl – Kylie and Stormi’s twinning outfits have become somewhat legendary.

Mass speculation over a possible second pregnancy from Kylie has prompted global interest. It was enough for Ellen DeGeneres to probe Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, on it back in February. While Kendall denied her sister being pregnant and said that the couple was “practicing,” per Elle, today may see that change. Given Kylie’s personal response to Heather Sanders, fans now know – Kylie has gotten super-specific. If she gets her way, that baby will be a girl.