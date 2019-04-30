Chris Watts Reportedly Wants To Appeal Conviction For Killing Wife & Two Daughters

Convicted murderer Chris Watts is reportedly in the midst of weighing all of his legal options, and is allegedly looking into appealing his conviction. A source close to the Colorado man opened up about Watts’ wishes to have his conviction overturned. The insider also told People that Watts has been looking deep into his case, and others like his, to see what the best path might be in terms of a potential appeal.

“Obviously, it would be an uphill battle for him, because he pleaded guilty. And with a guilty plea, you forfeit some of your rights to appeal. But that’s not absolute, so there’s a small chance that it could work out in his favor,” the source shared.

Additionally, the insider added that if Watts did, in fact, start the process of appeal, he would need to find some sort of financial backing. Reportedly, Watts does not have the funds to cover any sort of legal representation at this time. Watts has also spoken to some attorneys about his wishes to appeal, but hasn’t found a lawyer to take the case on quite yet.

The 33-year-old is currently serving multiple life sentences following the murder of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste. As People also reported, Watts detailed the gruesome murders in a chilling February 18 interview. He shared how he drove his two daughters to an oil field 45 minutes away from their home, with their deceased mother in the bed of his truck. Watts said he “wasn’t thinking” when he carried out the murders.

He added that the girls were dozing off in the back seat, and snuggled close to one another — unsure of where their father was taking them, or what was going to happen to them. After Watts smothered Celeste, Bella allegedly asked if her father was going to do the same thing to her. Watts stated that he wasn’t sure what his response was.

He added that he still hears Bella’s screams at night, and that he’s lined the walls of his cell with photos of his family.

Watts is looking to appeal his conviction based on his feelings that the trial happened so fast, claiming he wasn’t in his right mind when he pleaded guilty. The insider added that the next step for Watts isn’t about getting him out of jail, per se. The source claims that Watts feels as though he didn’t get “his day in court.”

“He’s smart enough to realize that it’s unlikely to ever change anything, but he’s sitting in prison with nothing but time. It’s sinking in to him that he could be in that same cell for 50 years. And now he’s trying to decide whether there are any legal remedies for him,” the source further shared.