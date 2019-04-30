Chris Watts Reportedly Wants To Appeal Conviction For Killing Wife & Two Daughters

Convicted murderer Chris Watts is reportedly in the midst of weighing all of his legal options and is looking into appealing his conviction. A source close to the Colorado man opened up about Watts’ wishes to have his conviction overturned, and the insider told People Magazine that Watts has been looking deep into his case, and others like his, to see what the best path is for him to appeal his punishment.

“Obviously, it would be an uphill battle for him, because he pleaded guilty. And with a guilty plea, you forfeit some of your rights to appeal. But that’s not absolute, so there’s a small chance that it could work out in his favor,” the source shared.

Additionally, the insider added that if Watts did, in fact, start the process of appeal, he would need to find some sort of financial backing, as he does not have the funds to cover any sort of legal representation at this time. He’s also spoken to some attorneys about his wishes to appeal, but hasn’t found a lawyer to take the case on quite yet.

The 33-year old is currently serving multiple life sentences following the murder of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste. As People Magazine also reported, Watts detailed the gruesome murders in a chilling, February 18 interview. He shared how he drove his two daughters to an oil field 45 minutes away from their home, with their deceased mother in the bed of his truck, and said he “wasn’t thinking” when he carried out the murders.

He added that the girls were dozing off in the backseat, and snuggled close to one another, unsure of where their father was taking them or what was going to happen to them. After Watts smothered Celeste, Bella allegedly asked if her father was going to do the same thing to her, but Watts stated that he wasn’t sure what his response was.

He added that he still hears Bella’s screams at night, and he’s lined the walls of his cell with photos of his family.

Watts is looking to appeal his conviction based on his feelings that the trial happened so fast, and he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to plead guilty. The insider added that this next step for Watts isn’t about getting him out of jail, per se, but that Watts feels as though he didn’t get “his day in court.”

“He’s smart enough to realize that it’s unlikely to ever change anything, but he’s sitting in prison with nothing but time. It’s sinking in to him that he could be in that same cell for 50 years. And now he’s trying to decide whether there are any legal remedies for him,” the source further shared.