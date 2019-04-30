‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers May Sweeps Preview: Phyllis Proves A Worthy Adversary

Things heat up in Genoa City according to new The Young and the Restless spoilers for May Sweeps. Phyllis finds herself down and out right now with few choices, but she’s making the most of what she has. By the time the month is over, Phyllis’s detractors will be sorry that they doubted her.

Recently, Y&R‘s new head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffin discussed his exciting plans to entice viewers to tune in every single weekday in May with Soap Opera Digest.

According to Griffin, “Phyllis will embark on a new business venture that will remind Genoa City that it’s never a good idea to underestimate Phyllis Summers.

On today’s episode, Billy (Jason Thompson) agreed to give Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) the funds to start her new business — an accessory boutique, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap. In keeping with the idea that he’s a changed man, Billy told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he’d invested in Phyllis, but he kept the real reason under wraps. Although Victoria told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that she loves Billy, that love would certainly be tested if she learns that Billy slept with her niece Summer (Hunter King) for revenge on Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Today, Phyllis also asked Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) for the details on where she buys things like her knock-off sunglasses. It could be that Phyllis will attempt to pass these things off as real, or perhaps she hopes to entice women to her brand by offering trendy alternatives to high-end designers. Of course, that could mean that she’s competing with one of her only remaining friends in Genoa City, Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Fenmore’s sells designer merchandise and Phyllis actively promoting something else could cut into profits.

Loading...

Lauren will face an internal battle. Is friendship or business most important to her? Griffin revealed that “Lauren’s loyalty will be tested when she learns it may not be in Fenmore’s best interest to support her friend.”

There’s also the possibility that Jack (Peter Bergman) insists that Lauren freeze out Phyllis in business. Fenmore’s and Jabot are aligned, and Jabot is relying heavily on Fenmore’s fashion for its new lifestyle brand while it scrambles to create new products after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) once again took off with Jabot’s line and made it part of her My Beauty collection.

While Phyllis faces an uphill battle in Genoa City, she has a habit of landing on her feet. Before Michelle Stafford takes over the role later this summer, look for Phyllis to be wreaking havoc.