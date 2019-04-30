Lisa Rinna Poses With Her Daughters In Fashion Campaign, But Grandma Lois Steals The Show

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star gets upstaged by her 90-year-old mom in a multi-generational fashion shoot.

Lisa Rinna’s family members have been blessed with the model gene. The 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who worked as a model early in her career, recently posed alongside her daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, as well as her mother, Lois Rinna, 90, for a Mother’s Day campaign for vintage retailer What Comes Around Goes Around.

Page Six posted pictures from the shoot, which featured the four women wearing similar past-decade designer collections in their own way. Rinna and her family members modeled Chanel surf looks and pearl and gold logo jewelry from the 1990s, LV-monogrammed denim pieces, logo belts, and more.

The celebrity site noted that Lisa Rinna’s 90-year-old mom totally upstaged her in one pose as they modeled matching Chanel double-C earrings. Indeed, Lisa Rinna praised her show-stealing, fashionista mom as she posted an article about the shoot to Twitter with the caption, “The Queen!!! Lois!!!”

Lisa Rinna told People she felt “such pride” to be able to pose with her mom and her model daughters together. The Bravo star and QVC guru added that she was grateful and “so blessed” to be in the fashion campaign with three generations of her family.

While Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughters are already seasoned models who’ve appeared in Teen Vogue, Paper, and more, it may surprise fans of the famous clan to know that Lisa’s mom Lois knows the ropes in the modeling world as well. Rinna told People her mom modeled in a local fashion show and a boutique in her hometown of Medford, Oregon and was “not nervous at all” about the fashion shoot. In addition, Lois has always loved fashion and even influenced her future famous daughter with her chic looks back in the day. Rinna said her mom was inspired by the classic looks of Jackie Kennedy Onassis and old movie stars.

Lisa Rinna’s mom Lois is already a familiar face to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. The 90-year-old beauty has been featured on the Bravo reality show and recently detailed her terrifying story of being attacked by David Carpenter, the infamous Trailside Killer that murdered multiple people on the hiking trails in Northern California in the 1970s and ’80s. Lois Rinna—who escaped death three years before her daughter Lisa was born thanks to a suspicious military policeman who followed Carpenter’s car down a deserted road— claims to be the convicted murder’s first victim before he became a serial killer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.