Busty Bombshell Wendy Fiore Lies In Bed In Skimpy Black Lingerie, Covering Bare Breasts With Hands

Wendy Fiore is leaving little to the imagination of her fans with her latest Instagram update.

The brunette beauty is already quite popular on social media with over 460,000 followers and growing. Fiore has gained such a massive Instagram following thanks to all of the scandalous snapshots that she posts for fans. In her most recent photo update, Wendy shows some major skin in a scandalous outfit.

In the sexy snapshot, Fiore lies in bed and strikes a sexy pose for the camera. The photo is taken from a downward facing angle, showing off all of the stunner’s curvy assets. Wendy covers her breasts with her hands as she spills out of the top of her black lingerie. The model also dons a pair of black fishnet stockings that rise all the way up to her thighs while she puts her knees up in the air.

Wendy wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved as she lies in the bed. Fiore also rocks a fresh face of makeup for the snapshot including pink lipgloss, purple eyeshadow, and plenty of mascara. In just a short time of the post going live, Fiore has earned a lot of attention from her racy post with over 9,000 likes in addition to 400 comments within just a few hours of the post going live.

“The best thing of my life is you. You look so pretty! I Like You Very Much and I Love You Very Much. I send you kisses and hugs from: San Pablo del Monte, Tlaxcala, México,” one follower wrote.

“Oh my goodness!!!! What a great way to start the morning! Thank you.”

“Good Morning right back to you. Your still one of the most elegantly beautiful women out there,” another fan commented.

This is one of Wendy’s only posts in recent weeks. The stunner’s last photo came back at the end of March with the model posing in front of a pool in the skimpiest swimsuit. In the photo, Fiore nearly busts out of the low-plunging top that criss-crosses on her taut tummy and connects down again on the bikini bottoms. The 35-year-old wears her long, highlighted locks down and straight and completes her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Just like her most recent photo, this one earned Fiore rave reviews from fans with 16,000 likes in addition to almost 700 comments, most of which were again fans who were fawning over the brunette bombshell. Fans can only hope that it won’t be another month before Wendy makes her next post.