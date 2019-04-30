Anastasiya Kvitko, Instagram’s ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Eye-Popping Mini Dress

Instagram starlet Anastasiya Kvitko is a master at sharing statement photos to her social media page and it looks like she has done it again. Kvitko, dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” is living it up in Miami at the moment and she is flaunting it all for her millions of followers.

Tuesday afternoon, Kvitko shared a shot via her Instagram page that showed off all of her notorious curves. Anastasiya noted that she was wearing a piece from Fashion Nova and she posed seductively as she sat in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari convertible.

Kvitko donned a light blue form-fitting strapless mini dress that barely covered her notorious assets. Anastasiya had her chestnut-colored waves cascading down her back and she glanced seductively down, away from the camera.

The Fashion Nova mini dress hugged every curve of Kvitko’s. The fit showcased her slim waist and curvy booty and was short enough to show off plenty of leg. It looks like Anastasiya kept the accessories pretty simple in this case, wearing just sandals on her feet and placing a handbag in the seat next to her.

Anastasiya’s Instagram page has more than 9.7 million followers now and it didn’t take long for this new post to generate some steamy reactions. In less than an hour Kvitko’s sultry pose had prompted more than 30,000 fans to like the post and more than 500 added comments.

Fans described her in flowery, flattering terms, like calling her a princess, a goddess, and breathtakingly beautiful. Some followers even noted that this was an especially gorgeous shot, as it flaunted Kvitko’s curves without any editing getting out of control.

Kvitko also shared some sexy clips via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. She has been doing some shopping with a pal and she’s wearing what could probably be considered her signature style.

Anastasiya donned tight-fitting denim shorts that flaunted her derriere along with a skin-tight yellow crop top. Kvitko’s busty assets challenged the top’s buttons, threatening that a wardrobe malfunction could come at any moment. The model and her friend were shopping at a Louis Vuitton store and having a blast, giggling and embracing their time together.

Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” is certainly living the good life these days and she doesn’t hesitate to flaunt the best moments she’s experiencing right now. Anastasiya Kvitko will surely have plenty of additional sultry shots to share as her time in Miami continues and fans will be anxious to see how far she pushes the boundaries in her next snaps.