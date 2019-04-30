50 Cent Starts New Feud With Kanye West By Dissing His Yeezy Clothing Line

It seems like 50 Cent is trying to start beef with everyone these days, and not even fellow rapper Kanye West has escaped Fifty’s sharp online criticism.

The “In Da Club” rapper — real name Curtis Jackson — aimed his social media fury at Kim Kardashian’s husband recently, taking to Instagram to brand Kanye’s fashion designs “sh**.” On Monday, Jackson decided it was time to troll his fellow rapper by posting a photo of Kanye West wearing his own Yeezy clothes — making it very clear that he did not approve of Kanye’s fashion sense.

West’s ensemble consisted of an oversized black t-shirt with a green long-sleeve t-shirt underneath. These garments were paired with baggy gray sweatpants. The photo also showed Ye donning a pair of white sneakers and two gold chains while making his way to the car. Jackson, 42, quipped that he, himself, is no “style icon” — but also that he would never wear Kanye’s outfit, as reported by Hollywood Life.

However, fans were left a bit torn while trying to figure out if 50 making fun of Kanye was funny or just plain old bullying. Many users agreed with him, and left equally brutal comments like “He look [sic] like he was jailed in Beijing,” “That boy look [sic] like he just escaped from the hospital, ” and “He looks like he just got released from a 12 year prison sentence.” One Instagram user even quipped that, “Oh no Kayne is gonna accuse you of making fun of the mentally ill.”

Others were a little more sympathetic towards the “Stronger” artist, writing things like “Stop being a bully,” and “Back off ye fofty [sic].” Kanye is also known for bringing his feuds to social media, with the most prominent example being his recent Twitter rant about Drake. However, so far, he has kept quiet — opting not to respond to Jackson’s public diss.

50 Cent has been on a social media rampage lately, reigniting a beef with former Love and Hip Hop star Teairra Mari, and finally settling his feud with producer Randall Emmett. Jackson had claimed that Emmett owed him $1 million. After Emmett reportedly paid him back, 50 stated that he no longer had a problem with the producer.

“In fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys. LOL,” Jackson wrote on Instagram.

One person who was all there for the entire feud between Jackson and Emmett was Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after witnessing 50 drag both Kent and Emmett on social media, Chrissy tweeted, “I never want 50 Cent to be mad at me. Please love me, fofty.” Luckily for her, Jackson confirmed that he loves both her and her husband, John Legend.