50 Cent Starts New Feud With Kanye West By Dissing His Yeezy Clothing Line

It seems like 50 Cent is trying to start beef with everyone these days, and not even fellow rapper Kanye West has escaped Fiddy’s sharp online criticism.

The artist — real name Curtis Jackson — aimed his social media fury at Kim Kardashian’s husband this time when he took to Instagram to brand Kanye’s fashion designs “sh**.” On Monday, 50 decided it was time to troll his fellow rapper by posting a photo of him wearing his own Yeezy clothes and making it very clear he did not approve of Kanye’s fashion sense.

The ensemble consisted of an oversize black t-shirt with a green long-sleeve tee underneath, paired with baggy grey sweatpants. The photo also showed Ye donning a pair of white sneakers and two golden chains while making his way to the car. Fiddy, 42, joked by saying he is no “style icon” but that he would never wear Kanye’s outfit, as reported by Hollywood Life.

However, fans were left a bit torn while trying to figure out if 50 making fun of Kanye was funny or just plain old bullying. Many agreed with him, leaving equally brutal comments like “He look like he was jailed in Beijing!”, “that boy look like he just escaped from the hospital.. ” and, “He looks like he just got released from a 12 year prison sentence.” One even chimed in, “Oh no Kayne is gonna accuse you of making fun of the mentally ill.”

Others were a little more sympathetic towards the “Stronger” artist, saying things like “Stop being a bully,” and “Back off ye fofty.” Kanye himself is also known for bringing his feuds to social media, with the most prominent one being his recent Twitter rant about Drake, but so far, he has kept quiet and opted for not responding to 50’s public diss.

50 Cent has been on a stride lately, reigniting a beef with former Love and Hip Hop star Teairra Mari, and finally settling his feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s fiance, producer Randall Emmett, who the rapper claimed owed him $1 million. After Emmett reportedly paid him back the debt, 50 stated he no longer had a problem with the producer.

“In fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys. LOL,” he wrote on Instagram.

And one person who was all there for that messy beef was Queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after witnessing 50 drag both Kent and Emmett on social media, Chrissy tweeted, “I never want 50 Cent to be mad at me. Please love me, fofty.” Luckily for her, Fofty confirmed he loves both her and her husband John Legend, so the couple have nothing to worry about… for now at least!