Savanna Rehm Is In The ‘Tiniest Bikini’ She Can Find, And Instagram Just Lost It

Savanna Rehm doesn’t mince her words.

On April 30, the Playboy and Maxim model updated her Instagram feed. Fans are getting an eye-popping display that ticks the cleavage and booty boxes, and the fact that it’s a video thrilled them even more. Savanna admits in her caption that she’s “always” in the “tiniest bikini” she can get her hands on. Today seems to be just another such occasion.

The video shows the former “Queen Rehm” in what appears to be her home. She’s pictured barefoot on wood-paneled floors, and light is pouring in from floor-to-ceiling windows. Standing in front of what appears to be a hallway mirror, Rehm is wearing a tiny red bikini that flaunts just about everything. String-tied at the waist, her briefs are showcasing a thong. A pert and prominent rear end is flashed as Savanna strikes a pose. The bikini she is clad in is equally minimal, barely covering Rehm’s modesty. The bikini top offers up a full view of her cleavage to her fans.

Instagram users seem to be commenting on her physique more than her swimwear. A fan appearing to be female left the following thoughts.

“That booty tho!”

Other comments suggest that Rehm is causing some major distraction. One fan wrote that being sent the video would be the “greatest gift” they’d have ever received. Another fan remarked that Rehm’s “perfect muscularity, smoothness, and ink” make her look “great.”

Savanna has 2.4 million Instagram followers. A solid social media establishment now sees this model well-placed to be snapped up for endorsement deals. As her bio states, Rehm is affiliated with vitamin and supplement brand Bang Energy. Staggeringly high earnings for Instagram’s fitness models have already been documented by Business Insider. While Rehm’s 2.4 million followers are relatively modest in the world of celebrity influencers, the number is nothing to sneeze at, either.

With her jet-black hair and tattoos, Rehm appears to attract a specific audience. The blonde bombshell may still dominate Hollywood, but an edgier look is becoming increasingly popular. Celebrities bucking the trend include Bella Thorne and Kristen Stewart. Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson once also boasted platinum blond locks. Be it via pixie cuts or via her red Black Widow wig, Scarlett has likewise made the shift.

Savanna also keeps up with Hollywood’s major faces. Her Instagram account follows Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner as well as her sister, Kendall. Savanna might not have a following on Kardashian’s level, but she’s climbing the ranks.