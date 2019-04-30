Savanna Rehm Is In The ‘Tiniest Bikini’ She Can Find, And Instagram Just Lost It To Her Video

Savanna Rehn doesn’t mince her words.

On April 30, the Playboy and Maxim model updated her Instagram. Fans are getting an eye-popping display that ticks boxes for cleavage, booty, and the fact that it’s a video. Savanna admits in her caption that she’s “always” in the “tiniest bikini” she can get her hands on. Today seems to be just another such occasion.

The video shows the former “Queen Rehn” in what appears to be her home. She’s barefoot on wood-paneled floors. Light is pouring in from floor-to-ceiling windows. Standing in front of what appears to be a hallway mirror, Rehn is wearing a tiny red bikini that flaunts, well, just about everything. String-tied at the waist, her briefs are showcasing a thong. A pert and built rear is flashed as Savanna turns from full-frontal to profile. Likewise minimal is the bikini’s halterneck upper. Barely covering Rehn’s modesty, it’s throwing fans full cleavage (and a little tugging for good measure).

Instagram seems to be commenting on the physique over the swimwear. A fan appearing to be female left the following thoughts.

“That booty tho!”

Other comments likewise suggest that Rehn is causing some major distraction. One fan wrote that being sent the video would be the “greatest gift” they’d have ever received. Another found that Rehn’s “perfect muscularity, smoothness, and ink” make her look “great.”

Savanna has 2.4 million Instagram followers. A solid social media establishment now sees this model well-placed to be snapped up for endorsement. As her bio states, Rehn is affiliated with vitamin and supplement brand, Bang Energy. Staggeringly high earnings for Instagram’s fitness models have already been documented by Business Insider. While Rehn’s 2.4 million followers are relatively modest in the world of celebrity influencers, they nonetheless form sufficient exposure for Savanna to promote.

Loading...

With her jet-black hair and tattoos, Rehn appears to attract a specific audience. The blonde bimbo may still dominate Hollywood, but an edgier look is becoming increasingly popular. Celebrities bucking the trend include Bella Thorne and Kristen Stewart. Avengers: Endgame star, Scarlett Johansson once came with platinum-blonde locks. Be it via pixie cuts or her red Black Widow wig, Scarlett has likewise made the shift.

Alternative as she may be, Savanna nonetheless keeps up with Hollywood’s major faces. Her Instagram account follows Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner. Likewise, Kylie’s sister, Kendall. This girl might not have a following on a Kardashian level, but she’s climbing the ranks.