Valentina Fradegrada Wears Nothing But Black Bikini Bottoms In New Scandalous Photo On Instagram

Valentina Fradegrada dialed up the heat on her Instagram on Tuesday when she posted a photo in which she’s wearing nothing but a pair of black bikini bottoms. The model held her hands over her voluptuous bosom to maintain some semblance of modesty, a likely attempt to evade Instagram’s censors. It appears that Valentina posted the photo to promote Knock Out Watches since she’s wearing two of their designs on her wrists and tagged their account in her caption. This may not have been the best photo for this purpose though as most of her fans probably didn’t even notice them. The photo currently has over 40,000 likes on Instagram but most of the comments are compliments for Valentina’s beauty.

“Such a babe,” wrote fellow model Kayleigh Swenson.

Valentina is no stranger to posting revealing photos on Instagram. As Maxim reports, she appears the originator of the “upside down bikini” trend on Instagram. It’s a DIY swimsuit style in which the wearer ties the bikini straps above her breasts instead of around her neck. The style accentuates a woman’s cleavage much more than a regularly tied bikini which may explain why it has become popular on the social media platform. Valentina started a separate page dedicated to the trend which has almost 41,000 followers.

According to the bio on her website, Valentina was born in a town close to Milan, Italy and she claims to be one of that country’s first fashion/urban style bloggers. Her fashion blog, Coopstyle.com, appears to be defunct now. In her bio, Valentina says that she started focusing her creative energy on building her Instagram following in the summer of 2017. Her efforts have paid off as she now has 1.3 million followers.

Even when she’s not wearing a swimsuit, Valentina still enjoys showing off her underboob. She wore a yellow top that put it on display at Coachella recently. She paired the top with black shorts in an ethereal photo where she’s surrounded by flowers at the festival.

But she isn’t just a model. Her bio reports that she’s also part of a band called “Bada** B” and they released a song last year called “Lo So Fare” which roughly translates to “I Can Do It” in Italian. In late March, Valentina hinted that she might be releasing some new music again with a photo of herself standing in front of a microphone in what looks like a studio. But she hasn’t posted an update about it since then.