‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Melissa Claire Egan Back As Chelsea

New The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that Melissa Claire Egan will return to Genoa City as Chelsea Newman sometime in June.

Earlier today, Egan took to social media to share a link to an interview in Entertainment Weekly announcing her return. On Instagram, she wrote, “Told ya it was just ‘goodbye for now’!!! This is gonna be goooooood [sic] Watch #YR!”

Egan revealed that she begins filming in May, and will debut on the show in early summer — meaning that things should heat up for Genoa City in June. Also returning sometime soon is Adam Newman, who’s been recast as well. Actor Mark Grossman will step into the role.

Ever since Chelsea packed up Conor and Christian and left Genoa City in 2018, viewers have wished for her return. At the last moment, Chelsea had a change of heart, and she left Christian at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle). Since then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) has raised him as his son. Eventually, Nick learned that Christian isn’t his biological son, but he retained custody of the little boy regardless. Christian’s biological parents are Adam and Sage.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that head writer Josh Griffin teased Adam Newman’s imminent return for May sweeps.

Chelsea’s return will make for some interesting moments with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam, as well. Before her hasty departure, Chelsea and Nick were engaged to be married, and they lived in her penthouse. Nick eventually sold said penthouse to Neil (Kristoff St. John) after Chelsea left town. Before his supposed death, Nick’s brother, Adam, called Chelsea his wife. The brothers could find themselves in a love triangle — depending on where both Chelsea and Adam have been all of this time.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Nick will begin to look at somebody from his past in a romantic fashion, and that he’ll ultimately experience his biggest nightmare — something which causes him to fight for his family. Victor still owes Nick some revenge after he pretended to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) last year, starting Dark Horse and hurting Newman Enterprises. The Mustache goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, and this storyline sounds like it could shape up to provide some epic Victor Newman drama.

With Chelsea returning to town, Genoa City will undoubtedly get a lot more interesting. Perhaps she will team up with Phyllis’ new accessories company and restart her fashion design brand, Chelsea 2.0, once things settle down a bit.