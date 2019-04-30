Brittany Cartwright Channels Carrie Bradshaw As She Poses For Glam Wedding Photo Shoot, Bravo Stars React

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star had a 'Sex and the City' moment during a glam photo shoot for 'Cosmopolitan.'

Brittany Cartwright had a Sex and the City moment. The Vanderpump Rules star posed for a fantasy wedding photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine just two months before her real-life nuptials to Jax Taylor– and it was similar to Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Vogue photo shoot ahead of her wedding to Mr. Big in Sex and the City: The Movie more than 10 years ago.

Cartwright posed in a gorgeous white wedding gown and pearl tiara in photos posted on her Instagram page, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The unusual embellished headpiece looked just like something Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic SATC character, Carrie Bradshaw, would wear.

Brittany Cartwright’s Vandeprump Rules castmates and other Bravo stars weighed in on the Cosmo bridal spread. In addition, some still-unwed Bachelor alums also commented on the Southern belle’s sophisticated style.

“Dannnngggg…These pics are insane,” Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix wrote, while co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay described Brittany’s photos as “absolutely stunning” and “gorge,” respectively.

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Wow! Epic pictures. Soo beautiful my love.”

Summer House star Amanda Batula chimed in with, “Goddess. Wow. Speechless…You are a queen!!! Yes Brittany,” while her former co-star Lauren Wirkus gave Brittany the title, “Queen B.”

Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin wrote, “Omg YESSS breathtaking!” while Bachelorette Jo Jo Fletcher added, “That’s one beautifullllll lady!!”

In the accompanying Cosmopolitan article, the mag described Brittany Cartwright’s wedding dress spread as “Carrie’s wedding photo shoot scene in Sex and the City: The Movie, only with ‘Hell on Heels’ by Miranda Lambert playing on loop in the background.”

After Brittany tried on wedding gown styles that ranged from Southern belle to avant-garde along with accessories that included feathers, bows, and wide-brimmed hats, her future husband Jax Taylor told her, “You are Carrie Bradshaw.” Cartwright took the compliment and admitted she had been saying that to herself all day.

While Brittany Cartwright declined to tell Cosmo exactly what her real wedding gown will look like, she did reveal that it is a custom design by Netta BenShabu. Cartwright previously told Page Six her wedding ceremony will be full of “classic white elegance,” and that her 12 bridesmaids will wear dresses by WToo by Watters.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor will tie the knot on June 29 at the Kentucky Castle—far, far away from Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Big Apple—so let’s hope the photo shoot is her only similarity to the SATC character’s wedding day. Fans of the movie may recall that Big (Chris Noth) left Carrie humiliated at the altar, but we all know Jax would never do that.

