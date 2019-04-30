‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Sally Split!

'Wally' couldn't handle the return of the exes.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 6 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will split. “Wally” won’t make it, and it seems as if at least one character on the CBS soap opera is delighted by their breakup.

It appeared as if Sally and Wyatt had it all. They were each other’s confidantes and best friends, and spent enough time in the sack to put Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to shame. They had everything going for them — until their exes came back into their lives.

Thomas Forrester: Wrecker Of Relationships

When Thomas Forrester returned to Los Angeles, he had no romantic plans. In fact, his sole purpose in returning was to ensure that he and his son had some support, as Caroline Spencer had just passed away.

However, he soon became re-enamored with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). He confided to Sally that he wanted to break up Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle). Sally gave him a hug, because she initially thought that he was acting out after losing Caroline. However, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) saw the embrace — and ran straight to Wyatt.

Although Wyatt did not originally believe that Thomas and Sally had something going on, he soon became suspicious of his girlfriend’s activities. He found out that they were texting about a “secret,” and he assumed the worst.

Flo Wants Wyatt Back On The Bold And The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that Wyatt asks Flo out. He firmly believes that Sally is cheating on him, and will retaliate by seeking comfort in the arms of another woman. The two will share a passionate kiss.

Flo has been waiting in the wings for Wyatt to come running back to her. She has let the hunk know that she wants nothing more than to be his girlfriend again.

Sally Comes Clean, But It’s Too Late

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will come clean to Wyatt next week. She will tell him about the secret that she and Thomas have been keeping. Wyatt will be stunned when she reveals that Thomas wants Hope to himself. However, Thomas succeeded in splitting up Wyatt and Sally, as well.

According to The TV Watercooler, Quinn will be delighted that Wyatt and Sally are no longer together. In fact, she won’t hesitate to rub salt in Sally’s wounds. After all, she always thought that Flo would make for the perfect daughter-in-law. Little does she know that Flo is harboring a secret of her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.