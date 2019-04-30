Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Step Out For Dinner Following Shocking ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode

It has been a rough few days for Game of Thrones fans, who have been embroiled in some serious online discussions since the airing of the HBO show’s latest episode, so it’s no wonder that star Sophie Turner is looking to decompress with her loved ones.

The actress, who plays Sansa Stark in the hit series, was spotted heading out for dinner in Beverly Hills with her fiance, Joe Jonas, as well as his brothers, Nick and Kevin, and the latter’s wife Danielle. According to Hollywood Life, even younger brother, 18-year-old Frankie Jonas, joined the gang as they headed to celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow for a relaxed night out. It seems like the only member of the famous clan missing was Nick’s wife, Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra, but she had a good excuse — she was in Mumbai, India, to attend the wedding of her brother, Siddharth.

Sophie and Joe looked stunning as usual in a cute twinning combo, as they both donned skinny jeans and chunky white sneakers. The 23-year-old British beauty paired the casual ensemble with a simple black t-shirt and a $5200 Louis Vuitton bomber, and she made her look even cooler by rocking 90s-inspired pigtails, large hoop earrings, and some shiny silver eye shadow.

The 29-year-old “Sucker” singer looked equally cool in a white t-shirt and oversize denim jacket, and he looked positively joyful as he held hands with his fiancée while making his way out of to the restaurant. But the couple weren’t the only ones twinning! Nick, Kevin, and Danielle all wore black skinny pants and white sneakers too, but the latter added a touch of chicness by rocking leather leggings. Younger sibling Frankie was the only one who stood out, as he donned khaki pants and black running shoes.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Clone Couple In Jeans & White Sneakers For Night Out With His Brothers – https://t.co/zdcwYoxYQa pic.twitter.com/5x0yAZ1MEN — E-Radio.US (@e_RadioUS) April 30, 2019

It’s no surprise that Joe and Sophie are opting for some low-key, relaxed gatherings when they have a bit of free time, as they both just went through some of the busiest periods of their careers. With the release of her solo X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, coming up soon, and the airing of GoT‘s final episodes (season 8 will be the hit TV show’s last one), Sophie has been doing weeks of press around the world.

Joe has also been through some hectic weeks ever since The Jonas Brothers announced their reunion, as well as the release of a new album. As per Hollywood Life, fans can expect Happiness Begins to hit the shelves on June 7.