Buckingham Palace Denies Leaking Baby Sussex’s Potential Names On Royal Family Website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s choices for baby names still remain a mystery. Royal fans grew suspicious of Buckingham Palace earlier this week when they noticed that searches for certain names on the royal family’s official website redirect users to the homepage. Many believed this to be a clue as to which names the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering for their first child, which is due any day now. However, a representative for Buckingham Palace revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that the links were never intended to be a leak.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers reportedly figured out a mysterious “glitch” in the website where a few male names added to the URL cause a redirect to the home page, while others do not. For example, adding “/prince-arthur, “prince-alexander,” or “/prince-james” after www.royal.uk will send users to the official website, but adding names like “Rupert” or “Donald” will bring up an error page.

Could this be significant to the impending birth of Baby Sussex? Buckingham Palace says no.

“A large number of search term redirects were set up some time ago on royal.uk,” a spokeswoman for the palace said. “This was in order to improve user experience.”

The spokeswoman added that several other searches with “prince” or “princess” in the URL will redirect to the homepage as well.

Meghan and Harry have been notoriously secretive about the arrival of their baby. So far, they have revealed that the duchess is due to give birth in late April or early May. Of course, that has not stopped fans from guessing all of the details! Several propositional bets have been placed in recent weeks on Baby Sussex’s gender, due date, name, and even hair color.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many fans are guessing the baby’s name. The most popular choice is reportedly Diana, an homage to Harry’s late mother. However, some royal experts feel that Harry would want his child’s middle name, if any, to pay respect to Princess Diana. Other popular names include Albert, James, Victoria, and Grace.

When the royal baby does arrive, Meghan and Harry reportedly still plan to keep the news under wraps until a few days later. In early April, Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining that the birth of Baby Sussex will be kept private until a photo call hosted on the grounds of Windsor Castle when the royal couple is ready.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the statement read, according to Insider. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”