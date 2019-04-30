Taylor Swift On Happiness: ‘There Is No Happily Ever After’

Singer Taylor Swift got real about the struggles surrounding happiness and self-worth in an interview on the Zach Sang Show, via YouTube.

In the interview, Sang was discussing Swift’s newest single — “ME!” — and asked if the singer had to come to a certain place in her life before she could write about the topics present in her music.

“I think when we talk about being happy or loving yourself those are all things that we feel sometimes and maybe this song is a glimpse of that moment when we do feel like that,” she said.

She elaborated by saying that those positive feelings do not always last.

“But I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no ‘happily ever after’ where we’re just happy forever,” she said.

“Happiness is always going to be a struggle and a challenge we have to try and meet. Self-worth is always going to be something that it’s a process of trying to get there,” Swift remarked, adding that being positive all of the time is not something that comes naturally to most people.

The singer went on to say that the new single, a duet with Brandon Urie, was not something people should only listen to when they feel good about themselves. Swift noted that perhaps the song was also valuable to listen to when one doesn’t feel so good about themselves — suggesting that listening to the single could make them feel better.

The “Shake It Off” singer also said that she knew the single was special right away. She said that she chose it as the first single from the album because it felt like a celebration — something that could make people feel good. Swift added that she wanted that positive feeling to be present for people right now. The singer elaborated to say that she wanted that feeling for herself right now, too.

Swift said that she was energized when making her latest album, something which she was grateful for. She admitted that sometimes she has felt scared about everything, so she was conscious about how she felt with the new songs — and was happy about the excitement surrounding her new single.

When asked what story she was telling with the album, Swift said it was a “big” story, but did not go into further detail, saying she wanted fans to be surprised when the album was released.

As for the album, it has yet to be released, and there is no official release date. Fans are also in the dark about the name of the album, as well.