Taylor Swift On Happiness: ‘There Is No Happily Ever After’

Singer Taylor Swift got real about the struggles of happiness and self-worth in an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

In the interview, Sang was discussing Swift’s newest single, “ME!” and asked if the singer had to come to a certain place in her life before she could write about the topics.

“I think when we talk about being happy or loving yourself those are all things that we feel sometimes and maybe this song is a glimpse of that moment when we do feel like that,” she said.

She elaborated by saying that those positive feelings do not always last.

“But I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no ‘happily ever after’ where we’re just happy forever,” she said.

“Happiness is always going to be a struggle and a challenge we have to try and meet. Self-worth is always going to be something that it’s a process of trying to get there,” adding that being positive all the time is not something that comes naturally for most people.

She went on to say that the new single, a duet with Brandon Urie, was not something people should only listen to when they feel good about themselves but also when they don’t feel so good about themselves because maybe listening to it could make them feel better.

The “Shake It Off” singer also said that she knew the single was special right away. She said she chose it as the first single from the album because it felt like a celebration — something that could make people feel good, adding that she wanted that for people right now. She also said she wanted that for herself right now, too.

Swift said she was energized when making her latest album, which she was grateful for. She admitted that sometimes she has felt scared about everything, so she was conscious about how she felt with the new songs, and was happy about the excitement surrounding her new single.

When asked what story she was telling with the album, she said it was a “big” story, but did not reveal much about it, saying she wanted fans to be surprised when it came out.

As for the album, it has yet to be released, and there is no official release date. Fans are also in the dark about the name of the album as well.