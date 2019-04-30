Ryan Reynolds And Emily Blunt Are Highest Earners In Hollywood

Reynolds' Netflix project helped him top the list at $27 million.

A new report released by Variety reveals the top moneymakers in Hollywood, showing the men as the top earners with the five highest salaries on the list, reports The Daily Mail.

Ryan Reynolds can attribute his position as top earner to Netflix, garnering $27 million for the Michael Bay action film Six Underground, while Emily Blunt was the highest earning woman and seventh overall with $13 million for the sequel to The Quiet Place.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson secured $20 million for Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, making him second on the list. Robert Downey Jr. also obtained $20 million for his role in the 2020 film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

In particular, the list has demonstrated that streaming services generally pay top stars much more than what major studios are willing to shell out.

Tom Cruise nabbed fourth place, receiving $12 to $14 million for Top Gun: Maverick. He reportedly cleared $28 million for Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018.

According to Variety, while Netflix appears to pay the most per paycheck, a hit movie doesn’t guarantee the actors extra money. Streaming numbers also have no bearing on their salary.

Netflix can afford to pay bigger salaries because they don’t have to worry about profit sharing and the platform depends on subscriptions.

If an actor working with major studio can procure a lucrative back-end deal, that assures them a percentage of the profits after a movie’s theatrical and home entertainment release, potentially doubling their salary.

However, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt each took a pay cut to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, accepting $10 million, which is about half of what they typically command. Gal Gadot obtained the same amount for 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984.

Star Salaries:

RYAN REYNOLDS – $27 million

Six Underground / Netflix (Release date TBD)

DWAYNE JOHNSON – $20 million

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw / Universal (August 2, 2019)

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. – $20 million

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle / Universal (January 17, 2020)

TOM CRUISE – $12-14 million

Top Gun – Maverick / Paramount (June 26, 2020)

EMILY BLUNT – $12-$13 million

A Quiet Place 2 / Paramount (May 15, 2020)

BRAD PITT – $10 million

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood / Sony (July 26, 2019)

GAL GADOT – $10 million

Wonder Woman 1984 / Warner Bros. (June 5, 2020)

LEONARDO DICAPRIO – $10 million

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood / Sony (July 26, 2019)

MARGOT ROBBIE – $9-10 million

Birds of Prey / Warner Bros. (February 7, 2020)

IDRIS ELBA – $8 million

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw / Universal (August 2, 2019)

BEN AFFLECK – $8 million

Triple Frontier / Netflix (March 15, 2019)

KRISTEN STEWART – $7 million

Charlie’s Angels / Sony (November 15, 2019)

MARTIN LAWRENCE – $6 million

Bad Boys For Life / Sony (January 17, 2020)

JOAQUIN PHOENIX – $4.5 million

Joker / Warner Bros. (October 4, 2019)

JESSICA CHASTAIN – $2.5 million

IT: Chapter 2 / Warner Bros. (September 6, 2019)