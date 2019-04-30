Sofia Richie Reportedly Has ‘No Issues’ With Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Relationship

Sofia Richie is reportedly completely supportive of Scott Disick’s relationship with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Us Weekly, Sofia Richie doesn’t mind that her boyfriend, Scott Disick, is very close with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

A source reveals that Richie is fine, even after Kardashian and Disick were told they were soulmates during a reading with a healer in Bali.

“Sofia is 100 percent fine with Scott and Kourtney’s relationship. They have no issues and all get along. Sofia doesn’t care about the ‘soulmate’ thing. It was made out to be bigger than what it was on the show,” an insider told the outlet.

“The two of them will always be connected through the three kids, but at this time there’s no romantic connection. They’re simply two people that care for each other and for the family that they’re raising together,” the source added of Kourtney and Scott’s co-parenting relationship.

Meanwhile, the insider says that Kourtney is very happy for Scott and Sofia, and loves that Richie can bring out Disick’s positive side. Disick has struggled with substance abuse and depression in the past.

The source goes on to say that Scott Disick is more focused on his family and his business than ever, claiming that his relationship with Sofia Richie is perfect. This is allegedly due to the fact that they both love to stay at home and relax, as well as to travel the world together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott revealed — during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — that Sofia had promised him she would never come between him and Kourtney, nor the family that they have built together.

Disick told Khloe Kardashian that Richie previously stated that she would be fine with Kourtney and himself being close and raising their children together — as long as Scott was open and honest with her about what was going on in the relationship, making her feel comfortable.

Scott gushed over his young girlfriend’s maturity, revealing that he didn’t know if he could show the same grace and attitude in a similar situation. Disick also revealed that he never thought he would be happy again until he fell for Richie.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram, and can watch Scott Disick’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show airs Sunday nights on the E! network.