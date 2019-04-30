Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah Tells Nicole About Holly’s Kidnapping

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 30, reveal that bad news will spread around Salem like wildfire. There will be a lot of drama this week, and Tuesday’s episode will start it all off.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) interrupt Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) reunion.

The couple will spend their first moments alone together after Eric shockingly found out that Nicole is alive. She didn’t die in the warehouse fire back in Memphis last year, as everyone had believed.

The interruption will be a bit awkward, as Sarah and Eric had only just professed their love for one another before finding out that that Nicole was alive — and was back in Salem. Sarah left the apartment with her fiance, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), in order to give Nicole and Eric some space. However, on Tuesday, she’ll return to be the bearer of bad news.

Sarah will tell Eric and Nicole that Holly has been kidnapped from the DiMera mansion. The pair will rush over there, where Nicole will reunite with her friend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Chloe has been raising Nicole’s daughter, Holly, in her absence — and she’ll be overjoyed, and shocked, to see Nicole standing in front of her. However, the reunion won’t go smoothly. Nicole will be furious that Chloe put Holly in a position to be abducted.

In the latest #DAYS, Eric is reunited with Nicole!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/nSo713vcUU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Ted Laurent’s (Giles Marini) true intentions. Ted has been a shady character from the get-go, and many viewers have not trusted him one bit.

He’s been busy charming Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and coming in between her and her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). However, he has also been making secret phone calls — and plotting something that has to do with the people of Salem.

Later, when Hope rushes to the DiMera mansion to help find Holly, she’ll realize that her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), has gotten intimate with her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

The couple spent their first night together in the cabin on the DiMera mansion grounds. However, since Ben works for Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) — as his head of security — he’ll be called in to help find little Holly Jonas.

Fans can see all of the drama go down as Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.