Nina Dobrev Shows Some Skin In Her Daisy Dukes At Stagecoach

Nina Dobrev is showing off her legs in her latest social media snapshot. The former Vampire Diaries star recently posted a photo of herself rocking some short shorts as she celebrated the best in country music.

On Tuesday, Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself enjoying the Stagecoach music festival. In the picture, the actress wears a pair of skimpy denim shorts as she gets into the spirit of the music.

Dobrev pairs her Daisy Dukes with a long-sleeved button-up shirt, one which she ties in the front to flaunt her fabulous figure. Nina also rocks a black hat and some matching black leather cowboy boots for the outing.

The Fam star accessorizes by adding a pair of oversized black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays, and a black leather bag, which she drapes over her shoulder. She also sports a bracelet on her wrist.

Nina’s shoulder-length dark hair is worn down, styled in straight strands that fall over her shoulders. The top of her hairdo is covered by her hat.

In the background of the picture, a large ferris wheel can be seen — as well as a lot of fellow festival attendees, all there to enjoy some country music.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina Dobrev has been showing some skin at both the Stagecoach festival and at Coachella over the past month.

E! News reports that earlier this year, Dobrev spoke out about her ex-boyfriend — and former Vampire Diaries co-star — Ian Somerhalder. The actress appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and answered one caller’s question about remaining friends with Ian. Ian is now married to actress Nikki Reed, and shares a child with her.

“Do you see Ian, and now that he’s married, is it weird that you are friends with both him and his wife?” the fan asked Nina.

“I don’t think that’s weird at all. That’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?” Dobrev answered back.

“I think that they have a beautiful baby. They are happy — and so am I. What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that,” Nina added of her current friendship with Ian and Nikki.

During the question and answer session, Nina also revealed that she absolutely loved the way that The Vampire Diaries ended, claiming it was amazing to return and pay homage to the character while tying up loose ends.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following her on Instagram.