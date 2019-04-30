Lisa Vanderpump’s Pal Lance Bass Urges Her To Quit ‘RHOBH’ After ‘Stupid’ Season 9 Storyline

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's longtime friend thinks she should 'jump ship' after the ridiculous 'PuppyGate' drama.

Lisa Vanderpump is no longer on speaking terms with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now her male BFF is trying to convince her to quit the Bravo reality show altogether.

Vanderpump bestie Lance Bass says he can’t watch the “PuppyGate” storyline that has played out all season on the Bravo reality show. The NSYNC alum, who has made several cameos on RHOBH in past seasons, told Us Weekly he thinks the drama over Dorit Kemsley’s returned Vanderpump Dogs puppy — and the subsequent leaked tabloid stories about it — has become unwatchable.

“I think it’s a ridiculous, ridiculous storyline and fight. It’s just stupid and it bores the hell out of me, so I no longer watch the show and I’m hoping [Lisa] will jump ship too.”

Lisa Vanderpump has had a difficult year. The PuppyGate drama — which began after Kemsley’s dog ended up at a kill shelter, and came to a head when Vanderpump’s co-stars teamed up to accuse Lisa of lying about leaking a story about it to a tabloid — came as Lisa was still trying to process the sudden death of her only brother, Mark. Vanderpump remains estranged from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates after a blowout fight with RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards.

Lance Bass pointed out that while Lisa Vanderpump is a “strong” woman, she has dealt with the RHOBH drama long enough. Bass thinks it’s time for her to bail out of her longtime role on the Beverly Hills-set Bravo reality show.

This is not the first time that Lance Bass has pitched the idea that Lisa Vanderpump should quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In March, Bass told Hollywood Life that the Bravo show has resorted to storylines about petty feuds for too long.

“Unfortunately, the last few seasons of that show is the same thing. One person says something, the other person hears it a different way and then it’s a whole season of fighting on, what I heard. It’s so petty and ridiculous, I’m over it. I’m trying to force her to quit that show.”

Bass revealed that he has been telling Lisa to quit RHOBH for the past four years. The singer also advised his close friend to focus on her business ventures and her role on the Sur-set spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, which he thinks is a better show overall.

While he has tried to convince Lisa to quit RHOBH, Bass admitted that his pal loves Bravo — and that the show that made her a household name. Bass said he has a feeling that she will stay on for Season 10. Still, he hopes Vanderpump will at least take a break from the long-running reality show.

“I have a feeling that she’s still going to stay on, but I’m going to do everything I can to say, just take a break. Not leave forever. Just take a little break right now, you know? Pull back and come back in three years.”

Lisa Vanderpump has not yet announced if she will join her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates for the upcoming Season 9 reunion. Vanderpump previously told Entertainment Tonight that her future on the Bravo show “remains to be seen.”

“I’m just concentrating on this season,” Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.