WWE News: Backstage Update On Why Some Superstars Were Granted Their Release, But Luke Harper Wasn’t

A lot of superstars have asked to be released, but only some of them have seen their requests granted.

2019 has been a whirlwind of a year for WWE as a number of superstars have asked for their release, but not all of them have had their requests granted. On the other hand, there have been some who have been allowed to leave and that list includes Tye Dillinger and longtime veteran Goldust. Now, some backstage information has been released as to why they were granted their release while superstars like Luke Harper had their contract extended.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, longtime WWE veteran Goldust/Dustin Rhodes was granted his release and is no longer with the company. He is now scheduled to wrestle his brother Cody Rhodes at All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing event in late May.

Not long after that news broke, The Inquisitr reported that Luke Harper had publicly requested his release from WWE and he was not granted it. As a matter of fact, his contract was extended by six months to make up for the time he missed while he was out due to an injury and surgery.

Many have wondered why Goldust was given his release when there have been those such as Harper, Sasha Banks, The Revival, and Mike Kanellis who did not have theirs granted. It appears as if there was someone who stepped in and was behind the request approval for Dustin Rhodes.

Luke Harper isn’t going to be released early as Vince McMahon is not looking at letting any other talent out of their contracts before they expire. As far as Goldust was concerned, though, Triple H stepped in and he’s the reason that release ended up happening.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Goldust asked for his release back in January and he was granted it. The reason he didn’t say anything until the end of March is that he was under a 90-day non-compete clause which forced him to stay in place until that time.

When Rhodes asked for his release, Triple H spoke with Vince McMahon and talked him into granting the request. From that point, McMahon agreed to it and Rhodes was allowed to walk away from the company and get out of his contract.

Tye Dillinger and some others were released before the mass exodus attempt by other superstars.

Sasha Banks is not being let out of her contract and was told to think things over for a while. The Revival along with Mike and Maria Kanellis were all denied their requests and made to honor the contracts they have in place. While Goldust was permitted to break his deal with WWE, it doesn’t seem as if Luke Harper and others are going to be given theirs.