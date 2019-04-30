WWE News: Backstage Update On Why Some Superstars Were Granted Their Release, But Luke Harper Wasn’t

A lot of superstars have asked to be released, but only some of them have seen their requests granted.

It has been a whirlwind of a year for WWE, as 2019 has seen a number of superstars ask for their release. However, not all of these wrestlers have had their requests granted. On the other hand, there have been some who have been allowed to leave — that list includes Tye Dillinger and longtime veteran Goldust. Now, some backstage information has been released as to why Goldust and Dillinger were granted their release, while superstars like Luke Harper had their contracts extended.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, longtime WWE veteran Goldust/Dustin Rhodes was granted his release and is no longer with the company. He is now scheduled to wrestle his brother, Cody Rhodes, at All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing event in late May.

Not long after that news broke, The Inquisitr reported that Luke Harper had publicly requested his release from WWE. He was not granted his request. As a matter of fact, his contract was extended by six months — to make up for the time he missed while he was sidelined due to injury and surgery.

Many have wondered why Goldust was given his release when there have been those such as Harper, Sasha Banks, The Revival, and Mike Kanellis who did not have theirs granted. It appears as if there was someone who stepped in to request approval for Dustin Rhodes’ desires.

WWE

Luke Harper isn’t going to be released early, as Vince McMahon is not looking at letting any other talent out of their contracts before they expire. As far as Goldust was concerned, though, Triple H stepped in — and he’s reportedly the reason that Goldust’s release ended up happening.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Goldust asked for his release back in January, and was granted it. The reason he didn’t say anything until the end of March is that he was under a 90-day non-compete clause, one which forced him to stay in place until that time.

When Rhodes asked for his release, Triple H spoke with Vince McMahon, talking his boss and father-in-law into granting the request. McMahon agreed to it, and Rhodes was allowed to walk away from the company.

Tye Dillinger and some others were released before the mass exodus attempted by other superstars.

Sasha Banks is not being let out of her contract, and was told to think things over for a while. The Revival — along with Mike and Maria Kanellis — were all denied their requests, and are being made to honor the contracts they have in place. While Goldust was permitted to break his deal with WWE, it doesn’t seem as if Luke Harper and others are going to be so fortunate.