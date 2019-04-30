‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Dishes On Engagement Possibility

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has been taking things slow with her boyfriend, John. While John has been featured on the show — and has met Briana’s two daughters — the couple still appear to be taking their long-distance relationship at a slow pace. Recently, the mom of two opened up to In Touch Weekly and dished on the possibility of an engagement with her new man. As it turns out, they aren’t engaged just yet, but Briana revealed that she is “very happy” with her boyfriend.

“John and I are VERY happy and everything’s still going really well between us. It’s like no other relationship I’ve had thus far and I’m super stoked about the way things are going.”

While it sounds like things are going great between the two, an engagement hasn’t happened just yet. However, Briana revealed that she is open to the possibility.

“I will be the first to share with my fans when and if this happens, as I’ll be as excited for it to happen as you will be for me when it does happen, but at this time there is no engagement.”

Briana DeJesus hasn’t been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for as long as some other cast members. In fact, she didn’t even appear on the same 16 and Pregnant season as the other cast members. Because of this, fans may not be as familiar with her story as they are with the stories of other cast members like Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans.

On her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant, Briana found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Nova. She later went on to share her story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3, which featured Briana alongside Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella. While both Katie and Alex stayed out of the spotlight after the show ended, Mackenzie has remained active on social media — and even recently had her own MTV special. There have been rumors that Mackenzie may be added to one of the Teen Mom shows, but nothing surrounding this possibility has been confirmed as yet.

In fact, Mackenzie was reportedly in the running to be added as the fifth cast member of Teen Mom 2, before Briana DeJesus was added to the show. When Briana was added, she was pregnant with her second daughter, Stella. She has since been sharing her life with the audience, often showcasing the parenting of her daughters as well as her relationship with John.

Fans can catch up with Briana and her family on new episodes of Teen Mom 2. The show airs Monday nights on MTV.