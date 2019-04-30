Kim Kardashian Leaves Little To The Imagination In Slinky Black Top And Skirt In Throwback Bali Snaps

On Tuesday, media personality Kim Kardashian took to popular social media site Instagram to post a set of three photos from her recent trip to Bali, Indonesia, with her rapper husband Kanye West. The photos depict Kardashian and West at an elephant sanctuary where she got to pet and feed the elephants.

The photos feature the socialite dressed in a matching black top and skirt combo that puts her busty assets on display and reveals a tease of her tanned, flat belly. In the first photo, Kardashian poses with one foot poised, giving her followers an eyeful of her sculpted legs and cute black sneakers. She paired the outfit with a large, clunky gold necklace and bracelet and reflective sunglasses, with her long dark tresses worn down around her face.

The second photo in the set stars West as Kardashian strikes a pose while hugging an elephant’s trunk, with her lips pursed in a pout towards the camera. West flashes a huge smile off to the side as he stands in front of his wife with his arms crossed across his belly. He’s dressed in a blue jean jacket and a simple white t-shirt and green shorts. He completed the look with black sneakers to match his wife’s.

The third photo is a closeup shot of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as she continues to hug the elephant’s trunk. The elephant has his trunk wrapped around Kardashian, making the hug appear mutual.

West, 41, and Kardashian, 38, jetted off to Bali in mid-April, just six months after she took a family trip to the Indonesian tourist spot with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and their kids, People reported earlier this month. The October trip will also be featured in the newest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a separate Instagram post, Kardashian explained why she returned for a couple’s getaway to the island.

“Had to come back to Bali right before our KUWTK Bali episode airs.”

It appears as if the highlight of the trip was the elephant sanctuary, as this wasn’t the first post featuring Kardashian and an elephant. In a previous Instagram post, the mom-of-three featured a video of her feeding an elephant at the sanctuary.

In the video, Kardashian can be heard talking to the elephant.

“Hi cutie…Everyone, we’re at an animal sanctuary feeding these beautiful elephants.”

Kardashian’s 136 million followers loved the photos from Bali, with many commenting that both she and the elephant were “beautiful” and adding that they were jealous that she got to hug an elephant.